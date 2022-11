Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian tapped Carlos Becerra, MD, as medical director of cancer research for its Hoag Family Cancer Institute.

Dr. Becerra will be tasked with advancing the institute's clinical research program and growing number of cancer clinical trials, according to a Nov. 15 news release from the hospital.

Previously, he served as director of the Innovative Clinical Trials Center at Dallas-based Baylor University Medical Center for 16 years.