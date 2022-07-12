Amazon, Fred Hutchinson launch cancer vaccine clinical trial

Amazon launched an FDA-approved clinical trial for its cancer vaccines.

In partnership with Seattle, Wash.-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Amazon is looking to develop vaccines that can treat breast cancer and melanoma, according to a filing on clinicaltrials.gov, a database of clinical trials run by the National Library of Medicine.

Three things to know:

Amazon is looking to recruit 20 participants over the age of 18 for the phase 1 of the trial.



Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center is listed as a sponsor of the study and Amazon is listed as a collaborator.



The study was first posted in October 2021, and began June 9. It's expected to be complete by Nov. 1, 2023.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the partnership to CNBC and said Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center is leading the trial.

"Amazon is contributing scientific and machine learning expertise to a partnership with Fred Hutch to explore the development of a personalized treatment for certain forms of cancer," the spokesperson told CNBC in a statement. "It's very early, but Fred Hutch recently received permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with a Phase I clinical trial, and it's unclear whether it will be successful. This will be a long, multi-year process — should it progress, we would be open to working with other organizations in healthcare and life sciences that might also be interested in similar efforts."