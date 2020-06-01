Affiliates of top cancer hospitals have lower survival rates, study finds

Patients treated at healthcare facilities affiliated with top-ranked cancer hospitals have worse long-term survival rates, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

For the study, researchers analyzed data on 119,834 patients who had surgery for esophageal, gastric, lung, pancreatic, colorectal and bladder cancer between 2012 and 2016. Two-thirds of the patients were treated at top cancer hospitals ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The remainder sought care at affiliated hospitals.

The adjusted 90-day surgical mortality rate for all cancer types was higher at affiliates than top-ranked hospitals. Top cancer hospitals also had better long- and short-term survival rates, even when models were adjusted to account for annual surgical volume.

"These findings suggest that quality improvement efforts are needed to address important differences in survival between top-ranked cancer hospitals and brand-sharing affiliate hospitals," the researchers concluded.

To view the full study, click here.

