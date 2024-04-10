Aaron Rodgers gifts $3M to California cancer center

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers pledged $3 million toward Enloe Health's upcoming comprehensive cancer center in Chico, Calif., the Enterprise-Record reported April 9.

One million dollars will support construction of the new center, and the other $2 million will help fund supportive therapies and programs, such as oncology psychiatric support, acupuncture, exercise therapies, nutritional education, massage therapies and mindfulness meditative therapies.

Enloe is expected to break ground on the center in May. In all, it will cost approximately $154 million to build, according to the report.