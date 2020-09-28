9 oncologists on the move

These nine oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments in the last four weeks:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email avaidya@beckershealthcare.com.

Amer Zureikat, MD, was named chief of surgical oncology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope welcomed Stephen Gruber, MD, PhD, as director of its newly founded center for precision medicine.

Miral Sadaria Grandhi, MD, recently joined the medical staff at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, N.J.

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, Ga., announced that Chandar Bhimani, MD, joined Piedmont Physicians Hematology Oncology of Rockdale.

Joshua A. Hess, MD, joined Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital, all located in Huntington, W.Va.

Henry A. Pitt, MD, was named chief of oncologic quality at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, both in New Brunswick.

Fort Myers-based Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute added:

● Shaachi Gupta, MD

● Swati Pathak, MD

● Ahsan Shah, MD

