Dr. Henry Pitt appointed chief of oncologic quality at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Henry A. Pitt, MD, was named chief of oncologic quality at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, both in New Brunswick.

In his new role, which he started this month, Dr. Pitt oversees the planning and execution of quality improvement, patient safety and satisfaction, infection control and outcomes reporting activities for the oncology service line.

Dr. Pitt was chief quality officer at Temple University Health System and at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. He has also served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy.

