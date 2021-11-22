7 recent cancer study findings

Recent oncology studies have focused on a national decrease in mortality rates, immunosuppressive cells' responses to stress signals and more.

Here are seven oncology-related studies Becker's has covered since Oct. 27, starting with the most recent.

1. Patients with clonal hematopoiesis, an asymptomatic blood condition, can safely serve as stem cell transplant donors, which may lead to expanded donation pools, a study published Nov. 18 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found.

2. A Nov. 11 report from the American Cancer Society found mortality rates from all cancers has dropped 32 percent since 1991.

3. Researchers from Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center found immunosuppressive cells become more sensitive to stress signals as tumors grow.

4. Twenty percent of patients who received chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy experienced adverse cardiovascular and pulmonary events, a study published in the November issue of Journal of the American College of Cardiology found.

5. Cancer patients in the U.S. spent $21.09 billion on care in 2019, according to an annual report published Oct. 26 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

6. A cancer care delivery model specifically accounting for social determinants of health not only improved overall cancer survival rates up to 94 percent for white and Black patients, but it also nearly eliminated racial health disparities in cancer care outcomes, according to a study published in the Nov. 1 edition of the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology and Physics.

7. Younger patients with metastatic colorectal cancer do not survive longer than older patients with the disease, according to findings recently published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.