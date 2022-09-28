43% of women know their family's breast cancer history, survey finds

A national survey conducted by Orlando Health Cancer Institute found only 43 percent of women know their family history of breast cancer, and only 32 percent know their individual risk factors for cancer.
The survey, led by Nikita Shah, MD, an oncologist for the Breast Cancer Center at the Orlando Health Cancer institute, sampled 1,107 women in September. It found:
- Twenty-two percent of women ages 35 to 44 have never gotten a mammogram and have no plans of getting one.
- One in 5 women ages 18 to 34 plan to begin mammograms at age 40.
- Black women are more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age and are 40 percent more likely to die of breast cancer than white women.