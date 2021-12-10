$1.1M grant establishes first ChristianaCare translational cancer research fellowship

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare received a $1.1 million grant from the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation to establish a first-of-its-kind translational cancer fellowship focusing on cancer stem cell research, the system said Dec. 9.

The five-year grant expands Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute's current research partnerships with the Moseley Foundation by providing fellowships to support one to two fellows per year.

Fellows will be selected by a Cawley Center for Translational Cancer Research advisory committee, led by Jennifer Sims Mourtada, PhD, director of the Breast Translational Cancer Research Program at the program, and clinicians at the Graham Cancer Center.

Each fellow will receive "intensive" training on one specific research area, as well as broad-based exposure to clinical research in all aspects of cancer care.

"Our goal is to provide trainees with extensive knowledge, skills and experience to develop productive careers as translational cancer researchers and allow training of the next generation of translational scientists to continue to be a priority in the Cawley CTCR," Dr. Sims Mourtada said in a news release.