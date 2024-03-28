What new, tenured nurses want from their employers

Novice nurses are more likely than more tenured co-workers to want self-scheduling and flexible shifts, but experienced nurses are more in favor of hybrid and fully remote work.

The American Nurses Foundation surveyed nearly 6,000 nurses about their generational perspectives, which ranged from baby boomers (60 to 78 years old) to Gen Z (up to 27). The foundation released the results March 28.

At least 66% of nurses, regardless of tenure length, said they were satisfied with the flexible schedule options available to them. When asked about which schedule options they want, 41% of new nurses said they want self-scheduling, and 25% of mid-tenure and 18% of experienced nurses said the same.

One in 5 nurses said they are likely to or definitely will leave their position within the next six months, but among the 1,663 workers who said they could consider delaying their retirement, popular incentives to retain them were the ability to set their schedules, reduce overall hours, and an increase in benefits and financial support.

Access the report here.