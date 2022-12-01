Vanderbilt earns Magnet redesignation

The American Nurses Credentialing Center has redesignated Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center as a Magnet facility for the fourth consecutive time, despite pressure from some nurses across the country to withhold the recognition.

The redesignation recognizes nursing excellence at Vanderbilt University Hospital, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt Adult Ambulatory Clinics and Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital, all in Nashville.

"This incredible achievement has been possible because our nurses are the very best," C. Wright Pinson, MD, deputy CEO and chief health system officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said in a Nov. 17 news release. "A fourth Magnet designation reflects a sustained commitment to excellence across nearly two decades of outstanding service as we have sought the ANCC's review."

Ahead of Vanderbilt's Magnet site visits in August, nurses across the U.S. penned letters to AANC, saying the credentialing center should not allow the healthcare organization to keep its designation. Nurses argued that the hospital's response to RaDonda Vaught's fatal medication error and conviction do not align with the program's mission to create an environment where nurses flourish.

A spokesperson for AANC told Becker's it does not publicly comment on Magnet-designated or Magnet applicant healthcare organizations.