TheREALNursingShortage: 5 things to know about nurse.org's new campaign

Nurse.org, an online website and community of nurses, launched a new campaign to raise awareness about #TheREALNursingShortage, a crisis that has been exacerbated in the wake of the pandemic, according to a Sept. 24 news release.

"Yes, nurses are leaving the profession, but the so-called 'nursing shortage' should not be blamed on nurses alone," said Alice Benjamin, APRN, chief nursing officer and correspondent for nurse.org. "We are overworked, underpaid and are collectively feeling the effects of burnout, compassion fatigue and moral injury."

As part of the campaign, nurses are encouraged to:

Pledge to support amplifying systemic issues causing nurses to leave and advocate for true change within the profession.

Take a "state of nursing" survey, the findings of which will be shared with legislatures, hospital administrators and the public.

Share a photo or video on social media to amplify issues influencing the nursing shortage using the hashtag #TheREALNursingShortage.

"The problem is not with nurses or nursing; the problem is that nurses have been so busy taking care of others that no one has taken care of them," said Ms. Benjamin.

