The nursing school with highest NCLEX pass rate in every state

Iowa, Kentucky, New Mexico and Wisconsin were the only states with nursing programs that had a perfect score, according to a registerednursing.org ranking.

The nursing news publication used NCLEX-RN exam pass rates for all registered nurse programs state by state. They analyzed the most recent years of data available up to five years and averaged the schools' pass rates weighted by the recency of the exam. Each school was graded on a 100-point scale.

Three states — Alaska, Rhode Island and Vermont — did not have enough data to do a school ranking.

Here are the top nursing programs by state along with their score:

Alabama: Auburn University — 98.6

Alaska: No ranking

Arizona: Eastern Arizona College (Thatcher) — 99.64

Arkansas: Harding University (Searcy) — 98.33

California: Sierra College (Rocklin) — 99.81

Colorado: Front Range Community College-Larimer (Fort Collins) — 99.32

Connecticut: Southern Connecticut State University (New Haven) — 96.86

Delaware: Beebe Healthcare (Lewes) — 94.64

Florida: College of Central Florida-Citrus (Lecanto) — 98.58

Georgia: Chattahoochee Technical College (Marietta) — 98.22

Hawaii: Kapi‘olani Community College (Honolulu) — 97.75

Idaho: North Idaho College (Coeur d'Alene) — 94.21

Illinois: Trinity Christian College (Palos Heights) — 99.79

Indiana: Indiana University Northwest (Gary) — 98.01

Iowa: Graceland University (Lamoni) — 100

Kansas: Benedictine College (Atchison) — 95.6

Kentucky: Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College (Glasgow) — 100

Louisiana: Louisiana Tech University (Ruston) — 98.22

Maine: Kennebec Valley Community College (Fairfield) — 95.85

Maryland: Cecil College (North East) — 97.56

Massachusetts: Worcester State University — 97.36

Michigan: Wayne State University (Detroit) — 96.54

Minnesota: Concordia College (Moorhead) — 93.41

Mississippi: Mississippi University for Women (Columbus) — 99.36

Missouri: College of the Ozarks (Point Lookout) — 98.85

Montana: Montana Technological University (Butte) — 97.23

Nebraska: Clarkson College (Omaha) — 96.21

Nevada: Great Basin College (Elko) — 97.91

New Hampshire: Plymouth State University — 98.80

New Jersey: The College of New Jersey (Ewing Township) — 95.95

New Mexico: University of New Mexico-Taos (Ranchos De Taos) — 100

New York: LaGuardia Community College (Long Island City) — 98.51

North Carolina: Western Carolina University (Asheville) — 99.03

North Dakota: Bismarck State College — 97.73

Ohio: Muskingum University (New Concord) — 98.68

Oklahoma: Carl Albert State College-Sallisaw — 97.77

Oregon: Chemeketa Community College (Salem) — 99.55

Pennsylvania: Messiah University (Mechanicsburg) — 98.32

Rhode Island: No ranking

South Carolina: University of South Carolina-Columbia — 99.29

South Dakota: Augustana University (Sioux Falls) — 96.64

Tennessee: University of Tennessee at Chattanooga — 97.92

Texas: Laredo College — 99.23

Utah: Brigham Young University (Provo) — 96.75

Vermont: No ranking

Virginia: Radford University — 98.53

Washington: Big Bend Community College (Moses Lake) — 97.94

West Virginia: West Virginia University (Morgantown) — 98.54

Wisconsin: Maranatha Baptist University (Watertown) — 100

Wyoming: Central Wyoming College (Riverton) — 92.24