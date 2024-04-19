The healthcare generation with highest depression rates, lowest burnout: Vivian

Gen Z and millennials healthcare workers are less likely to report feeling unsafe at work and suffering burnout, but are more likely to report experiencing depression, a Vivian report found.
The 2024 "Vivian Healthcare Workforce Report" surveyed 863 clinicians between Dec. 12, 2023, and Jan. 11, 2024, in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The survey covered topics such as mental health, burnout, work-family balance, workplace violence and patient ratios. Of the respondents, 57% worked in nursing, 27% in allied health, 12% as CMAs or CNAs, and 4% in advanced practice.
The report broke down responses by generation: Generation Z are those aged 18 to 26, millennials aged 27 to 42, Generation X aged 43 to 58 and baby boomers aged 59 to 68.
Here are some of the differences in mental health, burnout and finances among the generations, per the report:
- Depression is most common among Gen Z (56%) and millennials (59%), with only 36% of baby boomers reporting experiencing clinical depression in the last 12 months.
- Millennials are the most likely to seek mental healthcare, with 40% seeking help in the past year, compared to 28% of Gen Z and 21% of baby boomers.
- More younger generations report their burnout decreasing in the last year compared to older generations. Of baby boomers, 22% said their level of burnout was better than it was a year ago, compared to 44% of Gen Z, 33% of millennials and 28% of Gen X.
- Members of Gen Z are also less likely to feel unsafe at work, with 33% reporting feeling unsafe in 2023, compared with 46% of millennials and 43% of Gen X.
- The generations most likely to have a side hustle were Gen Z (44%) and millennial (41%).
- Younger generations had higher rates of moving to a location with a lower cost of living due to inflation in 2023, with 56% of Gen Z reporting moving, 40% of millennials, 27% of Gen X 23% of baby boomers.