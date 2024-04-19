The healthcare generation with highest depression rates, lowest burnout: Vivian

Gen Z and millennials healthcare workers are less likely to report feeling unsafe at work and suffering burnout, but are more likely to report experiencing depression, a Vivian report found.

The 2024 "Vivian Healthcare Workforce Report" surveyed 863 clinicians between Dec. 12, 2023, and Jan. 11, 2024, in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The survey covered topics such as mental health, burnout, work-family balance, workplace violence and patient ratios. Of the respondents, 57% worked in nursing, 27% in allied health, 12% as CMAs or CNAs, and 4% in advanced practice.

The report broke down responses by generation: Generation Z are those aged 18 to 26, millennials aged 27 to 42, Generation X aged 43 to 58 and baby boomers aged 59 to 68.

Here are some of the differences in mental health, burnout and finances among the generations, per the report: