The balance between tech and staff, per 1 nursing leader

Like many healthcare leaders, Stacie Call, MSN, RN, is excited by the prospects of artificial intelligence. But she also is concerned about patient safety and evolving regulations involving the technology.

"I am excited about the integration of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics in healthcare," Ms. Call, market chief nursing officer for Mercy Health-Lorain and Mercy Health-Youngstown, both based in Ohio, told Becker's. "These technologies offer opportunities for predictive analytics that can aid in early disease detection, create personalized treatment plans for patients and improve resource allocation within healthcare systems.

"The potential benefits of AI and predictive analytics are vast, and they have the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery, enhance patient outcomes, and optimize the efficiency of healthcare organizations. … [But] I am concerned about ensuring patient safety in the face of complex healthcare technologies and evolving regulations."

However, new technologies can mean more opportunities. Ms. Call said Mercy Health is taking full advantage by allowing flexible self-scheduling at its systems. Schedule options include float pools, shifts that encompass only weekends, cross training and hybrid roles.

"The balance between their professional responsibilities and personal commitments is crucial for preventing burnout and maintaining overall well-being," she said.