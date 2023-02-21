Taking a strategic approach to virtual nursing: The top 3 do's and don'ts

The persistent nursing shortage has pushed many hospitals and health systems toward innovative nursing models as a means to maximize staff, improve patient satisfaction and reduce costs.

But there's a lot for healthcare leaders to consider before implementing technology platforms, such as virtual nursing, to address these issues.

In a recent interview with the Becker's Healthcare Podcast, FJ Campbell, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, and Bonnie Clipper, BSN, Founder and CEO of Innovation Advantage, shared clear and compelling guidance to help healthcare organizations approach virtual nursing strategically.

With insights and lessons learned from Ardent’s virtual nursing pilot and perspective on key use cases for virtual nursing and pitfalls to avoid, the key takeaways below reflect their top "do's" and "don'ts"

Don't:

Approach virtual nursing as simply (and quickly) implementing video conferencing capabilities with tools like tablets and mobile carts Doing so adds more work for overburdened bedside caregivers to locate, sanitize, provide technological support, etc. Your organization will be less likely to address the larger paradigm shift in care models, long-term enhancements of new workflows and simplicity of system integrations needed to transform care Be wedded to your legacy systems Many established vendors are rebranding existing technology platforms and services as virtual nursing but may not be agile enough to iterate quickly, integrate appropriately and execute at scale to meet rapidly evolving market needs. Select a vendor that is just a "one trick pony" for limited use cases Opportunities for improving additional clinical and operational workflows are plentiful, and wasting time on the wrong technology or partner out of the gate will quickly become limiting and put you behind. Introducing virtual nursing as yet another point solution will add complexity and cost, versus a platform approach that will minimize disparate products for related use cases such as virtual sitting, falls prevention, staff safety, voice capture for documentation, hand hygiene compliance, quality and regulatory reporting and more

Do: