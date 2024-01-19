States, specialties with highest demand for travel nurses

California has the highest demand for travel nurses, and med-surg was the specialty in highest demand, according to a Nomad Health report.
The "Nomad Health Q4 2023 Healthcare Jobs Report" examined internal job data collected from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 to determine the highest percentage of unique jobs by state in the last quarter of 2023. Nomad Health is a travel nurse job and education site.
Here are the states with the highest demand for travel nurses:
California: 9%
Texas: 6%
New York: 5%
Massachusetts: 4%
Georgia: 4%
Illinois: 4%
Washington: 4%
Virginia: 4%
Ohio: 3%
Pennsylvania: 3%
Here were the travel nurse specialties in highest demand:
Med-surg: 15%
Radiology tech: 10%
Emergency room: 8%
Med-surg/Telemetry: 7%
Step-down: 7%
Telemetry: 6%
Surgical tech: 6%
Medical ICU: 5%
Operating room: 4%
Ultrasound tech: 3%