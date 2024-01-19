States, specialties with highest demand for travel nurses

California has the highest demand for travel nurses, and med-surg was the specialty in highest demand, according to a Nomad Health report.

The "Nomad Health Q4 2023 Healthcare Jobs Report" examined internal job data collected from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 to determine the highest percentage of unique jobs by state in the last quarter of 2023. Nomad Health is a travel nurse job and education site.

Here are the states with the highest demand for travel nurses:

California: 9%

Texas: 6%

New York: 5%

Massachusetts: 4%

Georgia: 4%

Illinois: 4%

Washington: 4%

Virginia: 4%

Ohio: 3%

Pennsylvania: 3%

Here were the travel nurse specialties in highest demand:

Med-surg: 15%

Radiology tech: 10%

Emergency room: 8%

Med-surg/Telemetry: 7%

Step-down: 7%

Telemetry: 6%

Surgical tech: 6%

Medical ICU: 5%

Operating room: 4%

Ultrasound tech: 3%