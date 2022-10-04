Palomar Health launches nurse advice line for all local residents

Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health has debuted an advice line that connects registered nurses with community members in need of guidance and treatment options.

The system's nurse advice line is available to all members in the San Diego area — regardless of whether they have been a patient at the health system before — and is available 24/7, according to an Oct. 3 news release sent to Becker's.

"A registered nurse will assess the caller's symptoms, offer care advice and recommend the most appropriate next steps dependent on the individual's case. This may include directing the caller on how to treat themselves, sending them to the appropriate clinic, urgent care or hospital or offering reassurance," the health system said.

Palomar Health includes two medical centers and has more than 900 affiliated medical providers.