Nursing named most trusted profession for 22nd year

Nursing has been ranked as the most trusted profession in America for 22 consecutive years, but trust in it has fallen since 2020, according to Gallup Poll's Most Honest and Ethical Professions survey released Jan. 22.

While it still ranks No. 1, since 2020, trust in the profession has fallen 11 points, Gallup found. This year, 78% of U.S. adults rated their trust in nursing professionals as "high" or "very high."

"Given the considerable hardship and obstacles the nurses we advocate for are facing, including unsafe work environments, severe burnout, and barriers to practice to name a few, this recognition is a true testament to the positive influence of nurses on their patients and their undeniable impact on the health care system," Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, president of the American Nurses Association said in a Jan. 22 news release.

Physicians were ranked the fourth most trusted profession, but trust in providers has also fallen. Since 2019, trust in the profession has fallen 9 percentage points, according to Gallup's data.