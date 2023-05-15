Nurse kidnapped outside of Detroit hospital found dead

Patrice Wilson, a Detroit Medical Center nurse, was kidnapped while leaving work May 13, Detroit Free Press reported May 14.

The 29-year-old was seen being abducted in the parking lot where a man entered her vehicle and forced her to leave, police said.

"He approached our victim just as she was getting into the driver's side of her vehicle. He then got inside the vehicle and forced her over and fled with her inside," Captain Donna McCord, with the Detroit Police Department, told ABC affiliate WXYZ.

The search for Ms. Wilson began shortly after, and her body was found Sunday morning in an SUV outside of an apartment complex, Click On Detroit reported. Ms. Wilson suffered a gunshot wound, according to reports.

The suspect in the case, Jamere Miller, 36, has not been apprehended and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the reports. Officials said that Mr. Miller and Ms. Wilson knew each other and this could be a domestic violence case.

Ms. Wilson's mother, Rosalyn Livingston, told WXYZ that Mr. Miller was her daughter's ex-boyfriend and "a bit obsessive."

"The more she pulled away...he was sending flowers. If you go by her house there are things at her door that she kind of like left there to let him know I am not accepting things from you," she added.

A Detroit Medical Center spokesperson released the following statement:

"It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member. Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC. Grief counseling is available for all staff at our Adult Central Campus hospitals."