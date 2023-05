The National Council of State Boards of Nursing has tapped its chief operating officer, Philip Dickison, PhD, RN, to become its next CEO.

Dr. Dickison has served as the council's COO since 2017. He will replace current retiring CEO David Benton.

Dr. Dickinson recently led the board's effort to launch the Next Generation NCLEX Examinations, which debuted this April.

His appointment to the role of CEO will become effective Oct. 1.