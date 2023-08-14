MedExpress eliminates RN positions

Registered nurses working at Morgantown, W.Va.-based urgent care provider MedExpress were told the company will no longer employ nurses starting Sept. 7, WSAZ reported Aug. 12.

The nurse layoffs may be part of UnitedHealth Group's Optum's widespread layoffs across the country. MedExpress, which Optum owns, is anticipated to let nurses go at 150 locations.

A MedExpress spokesperson told the news outlet, "MedExpress continually assesses and evolves our staffing models to better reflect urgent care industry standards. As always, we will support team members affected with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company."