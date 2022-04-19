Hospital for Special Surgery names chief nurse

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery has appointed Paul Coyne, DNP, APRN, senior vice president and chief nurse executive.

Dr. Coyne joined the hospital's nursing team in 2017 and most recently served as vice president of clinical practice and chief nursing informatics officer, according to an April 18 news release.

As chief nurse, Dr. Coyne will oversee a team of more than 1,500 specialized nurses across Hospital for Special Surgery's sites in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida. He begins his new role May 2.