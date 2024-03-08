ANA to revamp Magnet criteria for 1st time in 16 years

The American Nurses Association announced plans March 8 to begin a review and modernization process of its Magnet designation criteria for hospitals.

Two independent experts were identified and selected by external evaluators to undertake the process of creating "Magnet 3.0" as the ANA calls it. They are: Patricia Patrician, PhD, RN, professor of nursing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Sean Clarke, PhD, RN, professor of nursing leadership and executive vice dean at the New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

"The investment in the Magnet Model review is a significant step toward contemporizing its framework with the latest evidence, building a robust, relevant, and culturally sensitive model," notes Rebecca Graystone, PhD, RN, senior vice president of accreditation and organization credentialing for the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The original research used to establish the current iteration of the Magnet Model came from a 1981 comprehensive review of things essential to shaping the nursing workforce. Fourteen "magnetizing" elements that attract nurses to the profession were identified, which later became factored into the model in 2008, according to the ANA.

Criteria on the list to review for the update include assessing factors like nurse wellness, retention and recruitment, hospital leadership, diversity, influences on nurse work environments and more.

The revisions to the criteria "will impact the future of Magnet in the next generation,” Dr. Graystone said.