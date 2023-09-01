AHA: Nurse execs weigh in on ways to aid pressing workforce issues

As patient volumes increase, the nursing workforce is becoming even more stretched and hospital leaders are scrambling to find ways to meet the demand despite ongoing nurse turnover and attrition, experts said during an Aug. 29 webinar hosted by the American Hospital Association.

Burnout from the increased demand and shortage of nurses to support it is also an issue that continues to plague this sector of the workforce, leaders explained.

And while many challenges that hospitals in rural and urban settings may face differ, the challenge to fully staff nurse openings, provide quality care and prevent burnout simultaneously is what they have in common.

What is really key right now for hospital leaders is to understand that across the board health systems are "seeing recruitment pipelines really struggling with nurses entering the workforce, — even for those who completed their programs through the pandemic there [are] significant gaps in knowledge and being able to have that hands-on experience that they otherwise would have had," Felicia Sadler, BSN, RN, the vice president of quality at Relias said during the webinar. "So, when we think about transitioning new nurses and supporting them in that way, it is important to be able to address the existing workforce around stress and burnout, and continue thinking innovatively about new ways and approaches."

Here are three ways these nurse leaders are taking steps to improve these ongoing challenges facing the nursing workforce: