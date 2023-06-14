AACN revises guidance for acute care nurses

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses announced revisions to its scope and standards guide for acute care clinical nurse specialists, according to a June 13 news release.

Revisions largely focus on a consensus model for advanced practice registered nursing regulation and a push to recognize clinical nurse specialists as APRNs.

"Acute care [clinical nurse specialists] provide clinical leadership and support to staff while remaining at the forefront of meeting patient care quality and safety, and organizational needs," Kathleen Peavy, MS, RN, task force chair of the AACN said in a statement.

"It is important, now more than ever, to recognize their specific skills and competencies to support the patient and family, nursing staff and the organization."

Other updates included in this revision are: