750 NPs on their working relationship with physicians: 4 insights

A majority of nurse practitioners have a positive working relationship with physicians, although most also said they'd like to see their scope of practice increased, a Nov. 30 Medscape report found.

For the report, Medscape surveyed 750 professionally active nurse practitioners in the U.S. between June 6 and Aug. 9.

Four survey findings:

1. Most NPs (92 percent) said they have a good or very good working relationship with physicians.

2. Seventy-six percent said they were somewhat or very satisfied with how physicians work collaboratively with other staff members.

3. Fifty-seven percent of NPs said they occasionally question a physician's treatment decisions, and 49 percent said the same of other NPs they work with.

4. Ninety-six percent said states should give NPs expanded treatment abilities.