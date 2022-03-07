5 systems launching nursing programs 

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Five schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. The Moore County Hospital District in Dumas, Texas, is collaborating with Amarillo College on a new certified nursing assistant program, myhighplains.com reported March 6.

2. Hazard (Ky.) Community and Technical College launched an initiative aimed at offering free tuition to nursing students, CBS affiliate WYMT reported March 3.

3. University of Missouri Health Care Hospital launched the Tiger Flex Program, which makes participants eligible for full-time employment with the hospital after completing one or more 12-week contracts within the program, CBS affiliate KRCG reported March 2.

4. A new partnership between Harrisburg (Pa.) University and UPMC will open the Shadyside School of Nursing this fall, Fox 43 reported Feb. 25.

5. Peoria, Ill.-based Bradley University launched an online adult-gerontology nurse practitioner program, ciproud.com reported Feb. 21.