5 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Five schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health will invest $19 million to launch a nursing education partnership with Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich., MLive reported April 12.

2. New York City-based St. John's University received approval to create a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing program and is now accepting applications, it said April 11.

3. Bryan, Texas-based Blinn College District is launching a new degree to provide current and former working paramedics a pathway to an associate of applied science degree in nursing, NBC affiliate KAGS reported April 6.

4. Lakeland, Fla.-based Southeastern University will launch a fully virtual Master of Science program in nursing in the fall, The Ledger reported April 5.

5. St. Peter, Minn.-based Gustavus Adolphus College plans to expand its incoming class of students in its nursing program by 33 percent beginning this fall, it said April 4.