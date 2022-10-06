5 recent nurse lawsuits 

Here are five recent lawsuits filed by nurses that Becker's has covered since Aug. 17:

1. An immigrant nurse who came to the U.S. from the Philippines has filed a lawsuit over a contract with his former employer that he said punishes those who quit their jobs, according to court documents.

2. A former CVS MinuteClinic worker in Virginia filed suit against the retail pharmacy Aug. 31, accusing the company of firing her because she refused to prescribe and administer drugs that can induce an abortion.

3. Members of the Oregon Nurses Association filed a class-action lawsuit alleging wage theft by Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

4. A federal judge granted preliminary approval Aug. 10 of a $5.7 million settlement between Huntington, W.Va.-based Cabell Huntington Hospital and 211 retirees who accused the provider of reneging on healthcare benefit promises.

5. Members of the Michigan Nurses Association are accusing the University of Michigan of unlawfully refusing to negotiate over nurses' workloads in its bargaining with the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council.