5 best states for nurses: Forbes

California ranked among the top five states for nurses in three out of four categories, according to Forbes Advisor.

With data from Projections Central and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Forbes assessed each state by four factors: employment level, concentration of nurses, job outlook and salary.

The top five states for each metric:

Employment level:

California: 325,620

Texas: 231,060

Florida: 197,630

New York: 190,470

Pennsylvania: 137,970

Concentration of nurses, or number of nurses per 1,000 jobs:

South Dakota: 32.99

West Virginia: 31.13

North Dakota: 27.88

Massachusetts: 26.39

Mississippi: 25.96

Job outlook, or projected increase in demand between 2020 and 2030:

California: 21,200 projected positions

Texas: 16,210

New York: 14,430

Florida: 13,250

Pennsylvania: 9,280

Average salary:

California: $133,340

Hawaii: $113,220

Oregon: $106,610

Massachusetts: $104,150

Alaska: $103,310