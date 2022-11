4 hospitals that earned Magnet status in October

Four hospitals received Magnet designation for the first time in October, while another 10 were redesignated, according to the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

AANC's Magnet Recognition Program, first developed in 1990, recognizes hospitals for their excellence in nursing services.

Four hospitals that received Magnet designation in October:

Clifton Springs (N.Y.) Hospital and Clinic

Cox Medical Centers (Springfield, Mo.)

Plainview (N.Y.) Hospital

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Ten hospitals that were redesignated:

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville (Fla.)

Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach, Fla.)

Wolfson Children's Hospital (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach, Fla.)

Baptist Medical Center South (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Boston Children's Hospital

Kenmore Mercy Hospital (Buffalo)

Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital (Houston)

Mercy Health Youngstown-St. Elizabeth Boardman (Ohio) Hospital