3 systems win ANCC's nursing development award

The American Nurses Credentialing Center awarded three hospital systems and four healthcare organizations for excellence in their nursing professional development efforts.

The Nursing Continuing Professional Development Premier award is given to healthcare companies that achieve "nursing professional practice excellence," according to an Oct. 11 news release.

The three hospitals that won are NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, and UCLA Health for its Center for Nursing Excellence in Los Angeles.

Other winners included the American Organization for Nursing Leadership; Avant Healthcare Professionals, a nurse staffing agency; Home Care Pulse, a post-acute care training company; and Med-IQ, a professional development and patient education healthcare business.