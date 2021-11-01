3 fast facts about the US nurse workforce

Nurses are a key part of the healthcare provider workforce, providing and coordinating care and educating patients and the public about various health conditions.

Below are three fast facts about the U.S. registered nurse workforce. Information was taken from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and represents national data as of May 2020.

1. Registered nurses held about 3.1 million jobs in 2020.

2. The median annual wage for nurses is $75,330.

3. Employment of nurses is projected to grow 9 percent from 2020 to 2030. About 194,500 openings for registered nurses are projected each year, on average, over the decade.