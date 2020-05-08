3 Covenant Health nurses on finding the right job fit

Three nurses from Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health share advice on what to look for when job hunting.

Note: The following responses were edited for length and clarity.

Question: What should nurses look for when searching for a job?

Winter Chambers, RN-BC. Nurse Educator at Covenant Medical Center: Nurses should look for a nursing unit with a strong sense of mission, vision and values. A unit full of people who uphold the values of the organization will work diligently to ensure positive patient outcomes.

Connie Gonzales, RN. Nurse Manager, Critical Care at Covenant Medical Center: I think a nurse should know that they are 1 in 10 applying for one position. It is good to hear that a unit does not have a lot of openings and the staff feel like the teamwork is the best part of the unit.

Shannon Bates RN. Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Nurse Manger at Covenant Children's Hospital: I will always recommend searching for an organization that aligns with your mission, vision and values. An organization that lives out their mission will stand out through the interview process and job offer.

