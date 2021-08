28 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 28 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare seeks a vice president/chief nursing officer.

2. Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Liberty (Mo.) Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Cabot (Ariz.) ER & Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. The Los Angeles county department of human resources seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. The county of San Diego seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

7. Royal Oak (Mich.) Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

8. Cleveland Clinic seeks an associate chief nursing officer of nursing education and professional development at its Independence (Ohio) Family Health Center.

9. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health System seeks an AVP chief nursing officer at its Stratford, N.J., location.

10. NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer.

11. Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

12. International Falls, Minn.-based Rainy Lake Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

13. Phoenix-based Banner Health seeks a senior director, chief nursing officer at its Susanville, Calif., location.

14. Breese, Ill.-based HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

15. Muncie, Ind.-based Ball Memorial Hospital seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer of its east central region.

16. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio, seeks a chief nursing officer.

17. Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

18. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

19. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer in its Peoria, Ill., region.

20. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.

21. Regency Hospital-Meridian (Miss.) seeks a chief nursing officer.

22. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its New Braunfels, Texas, location.

23. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System seeks a chief nursing officer at its Decatur, Ill., location.

24. Alameda (Calif.) Health System seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oakland, Calif., location.

25. Edinburg, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital seeks a senior director and chief nursing officer.

26. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital.

27. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Maple, Wis., location.

28. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at North Logan, Utah-based Cache Valley Hospital.