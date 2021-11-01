19 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 19 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic seeks a chief nursing officer at its location in La Crosse, Wis.

3. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at Memphis, Tenn.-based Saint Francis Hospital.

4. Green Bay, Wis.-based HSHS St. Vincent Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its location in Roswell, Ga.

6. Sinai Chicago seeks an assistant chief nursing officer for medical-surgical services.

7. Chicago-based Cook County Health & Hospitals System seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. East Chicago, Ind.-based Regency Hospital-Northwest Indiana seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. The county of San Diego seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

10. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer and deputy chief nursing officer.

11. Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

12. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio, seeks a chief nursing officer.

13. Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

14. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer in its Peoria, Ill., region.

15. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.

16. Alameda (Calif.) Health System seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oakland, Calif., location.

17. Edinburg, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital seeks a senior director and chief nursing officer.

18. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Maple, Wis., location.

19. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at North Logan, Utah-based Cache Valley Hospital.