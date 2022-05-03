18 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

- Small
Below are 18 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
2. SCL Health in Broomfield, Colo., seeks a vice president and CNO for St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mont.
3. Bakersfield (Calif.) Heart Hospital seeks a chief nurse executive.
4. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a vice president and CNO for Advocate Aurora Medical Groups.
5. Advocate Aurora also seeks a CNO for Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.
6. Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health seeks an assistant CNO for Mission Hospital, also in Asheville.
7. Boston Medical Center seeks a senior director and associate CNO of perioperative services.
8. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks an assistant CNO for Orange Park (Fla.) Medical Center.
9. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health seeks a vice president and CNO for Winchester Medical Center.
10. HCA seeks an assistant CNO for HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson.
11. NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City seeks a deputy CNO for Elmhurst Hospital Center, also in New York City.
12. HCA seeks an assistant CNO for Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital.
13. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System seeks a chief nursing executive.
14. Bon Secours Mercy Health in Cincinnati seeks a CNO for St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va.
15. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a CNO for Community Hospital and Northwest Surgical Hospital, both in Oklahoma City.
16. Bryan Health in Lincoln, Neb., seeks a CNO for Merrick Medical Center in Central City, Neb.
17. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services seeks a CNO for Hillcrest Cushing (Okla.) Hospital.
18. HCA seeks an assistant CNO for Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif.