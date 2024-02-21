10 states where 'nurse burnout' is Googled most

Arizona Googled the term "nurse burnout" the most out of all states, a Betternurse.org study found.

Betternurse.org used Google Trends from Oct. 21, 2023 to Jan. 23, 2024, to gauge the relative search interest for the term "nurse burnout." Relative search interest is a comparative insight of how frequently people searched for that term in one area versus another. Each value is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents the peak of popularity for the term in a given region and time frame.

Arizona had the highest search for nurse burnout, while Los Angeles was the metro area with the most burnout searches. The week in 2023 with the most searches for burnout was Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. On average in the last five years, November was the highest search month for nurse burnout.

Here are the states with the highest scores for "nurse burnout" searches:

Arizona — 100

New Jersey — 91

Minnesota — 75

Ohio — 41

California — 33

Texas — 33

Florida — 33

Michigan — 33

New York — 33

Illinois — 25