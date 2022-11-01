10 recent moves from nurses unions

Ten moves from nurses unions across the country that Becker's has covered since Oct. 3:

1. Members of the New York State Nurses Association approved a new contract on Oct. 28 with Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center that boosts nurse wages.

2. On Oct. 27, members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association delivered a petition to the CEO of Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., urging the hospital to rescind the decision to eliminate the intravenous therapy team.

3. Members of National Nurses United are calling for legislative action in the wake of an Oct. 22 shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center that killed two employees.

4. Members of the National Nurses United are asking Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to intervene in New Orleans-based LCMC Health's plans to acquire three Tulane University hospitals from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

5. United Nurses and Allied Professionals — a union representing about 6,500 nurses, technologists, therapists, support staff and other healthcare workers in Rhode Island, Vermont and Connecticut — issued a statement to put Prospect Medical Holdings "on notice" over the possible sale of Rhode Island community hospitals.

6. Members of the California Nurses Association began a five-day strike Oct. 24 at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campuses in Oakland and Berkeley, news station KRON reported. The medical center is part of Sacramento-based Sutter Health.

7. A new contract for nurses at Neptune City, N.J.-based Jersey Shore University Medical Center comes with higher wages and improved safety measures for the employees, the Asbury Park Press reported Oct. 24.

8. Members of the Michigan Nurses Association have approved a four-year contract with Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health that includes a $273 million compensation package.

9. Members of the Illinois Nurses Association and Chicago-based Howard Brown Health have reached a three-year agreement, averting a strike that was set to begin Oct. 3. The tentative agreement includes an immediate 5.5 percent pay increase (or higher based on pay steps) for the contract's first year; specific site-based staffing minimums; and an option for call center employees to work remotely, among other provisions.

10. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, part of National Nurses United, have approved new three-year contracts with Dallas-based Steward Health Care at three Florida hospitals.