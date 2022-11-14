10 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, seeks a CNO for St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va.

2. Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a senior vice president and CNO.

3. Ernest Health, based in Albuquerque, N.M., seeks a CNO for Advanced Care Hospital of Montana in Billings.

4. Highland Hospital in Charleston, W.Va., seeks a CNO of acute care.

5. Indiana University Health, based in Indianapolis, seeks an associate CNO for its adult academic health center being built in downtown Indianapolis.

6. Lifepoint Health, based in Brentwood, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Livingston (Tenn.) Regional Hospital.

7. Lifepoint also seeks a CNO for Rutherford Regional Health System in Rutherfordton, N.C.

8. NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City, seeks a deputy CNO for Elmhurst Hospital Center, also in New York City.

9. PAM Health, based in Enola, Pa., seeks a CNO for PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Clear Lake in Webster, Texas.

10. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CNO for MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center.