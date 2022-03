10 best affordable US nursing degree programs

Berea (Ky.) College is the best affordable Bachelor of Science in nursing program in the U.S., according to a University HQ ranking.

For the ranking, the independent education organization collected data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. Education Department's College Scorecard, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Payscale.

The rankings considered tuition cost, retention rate, graduation rate, number of programs offered, online programs offered, loan default rate, diplomas awarded, percent of students receiving financial aid, and reputation and expert opinion.

Top 10 best affordable nursing degree programs:

1. Berea College

In-state tuition: $45,092

Out-of-state tuition: $45,092

Net price: $1,964

Retention rate: 84 percent

Total enrollment: 1,688

Graduation rate: 68 percent

Diplomas awarded: 13

2. St. Petersburg (Fla.) College

In-state tuition: $2,682

Out-of-state tuition: $9,286

Net price: $2,702

Retention rate: N/A

Total enrollment: 28,853

Graduation rate: 33 percent

Diplomas awarded: 219

3. California State University-Los Angeles

In-state tuition: $6,781

Out-of-state tuition: $18,661

Net price: $3,859

Retention rate: 81 percent

Total enrollment: 26,671

Graduation rate: 52 percent

Diplomas awarded: 171

4. The City University of New York-Lehman College

In-state tuition: $7,410

Out-of-state tuition: $15,360

Net price: $3,913

Retention rate: 83 percent

Total enrollment: 15,143

Graduation rate: 53 percent

Diplomas awarded: 197

5. The City University of New York-Hunter College

In-state tuition: $7,382

Out-of-state tuition: $15,332

Net price: $4,014

Retention rate: 81 percent

Total enrollment: 23,193

Graduation rate: 57 percent

Diplomas awarded: 179

6. Texas A&M International University (Laredo)

In-state tuition: $7,683

Out-of-state tuition: $18,983

Net price: $4,165

Retention rate: 79 percent

Total enrollment: 8,305

Graduation rate: 47 percent

Diplomas awarded: 85

7. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Edinburg)

In-state tuition: $8,917

Out-of-state tuition: $18,733

Net price: $4,419

Retention rate: 76 percent

Total enrollment: 29,113

Graduation rate: 46 percent

Diplomas awarded: 138

8. California State University-Dominguez Hills

In-state tuition: $6,941

Out-of-state tuition: $18,821

Net price: $4,683

Retention rate: 77 percent

Total enrollment: 17,977

Graduation rate: 44 percent

Diplomas awarded: 130

9. The City University of New York-York College

In-state tuition: $7,358

Out-of-state tuition: $15,308

Net price: $5,228

Retention rate: 62 percent

Total enrollment: 8,337

Graduation rate: 35 percent

Diplomas awarded: 50

10. Indiana University-Northwest (Gary)

In-state tuition: $7,715

Out-of-state tuition: $20,574

Net price: $5,453

Retention rate: 64 percent

Total enrollment: 3,877

Graduation rate: 35 percent

Diplomas awarded: 71

