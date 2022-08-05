250+ great leaders in health IT, revenue cycle to know

Over 250 speakers from hospitals and health systems will join Becker's Healthcare to discuss disruption and innovation in healthcare and how to best improve care, enhance operational efficiency and address financial challenges. Over 80 percent of the speakers are C-suite executives. Former President George W. Bush, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and professional golfer Michelle Wie will also attend as celebrity keynotes.

Join us for our 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Meeting: The Future of Business and Clinical Technologies Oct. 4-7, 2022. For the first time ever, Becker's will host at Chicago's famous Navy Pier!

Here are our dates and speakers, which includes executives from leading organizations like CommonSpirit Health, Providence, Mass General Brigham, Geisinger and Intermountain Healthcare.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Keynote Panels:

- Tony Ambrozie, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer, Baptist Health South Florida

- Aaron Miri, MBA, FCHIME, CHCIO, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Information Officer, Baptist Health

- Sara Vaezy, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Strategy Officer, Providence

- Brian Dobosh, MBA, Vice President, Digital Health Systems, RWJBarnabas Health System

- Dan Henke, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Mercy

- Sanjeev Sah, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Centura Health

- Christopher Ross, Chief Information Security Officer, Clover Health

- Steven Ramirez, Chief Information Security Officer, Renown Health

- Chris Carmody, Chief Technology Officer, UPMC

- Michael A. Pfeffer, MD, FACP, Chief Information Officer, Stanford Health Care; Associate Dean and Clinical Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine

- Andrea Daugherty, Interim Chief Information Officer and Director, Security & Infrastructure, Dell School of Medicine & UT Health Austin

- Prat Vemana, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Kaiser Permanent

- Michelle Wie, Professional Golfer, LPGA

Panels:

- Sandra Powell-Elliott, MBA, Vice President, Innovation and Health Ventures, Hackensack Meridian Health

- Kolaleh Eskandanian, PhD, MBA, PMP, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Children's National Hospital

- Todd Dunn, Vice President, Innovation, Atrium Health

- Bradley Crotty, Chief Digital Engagement Officer, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

- John Bulger, DO, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Population Health, Geisinger

- Mitchell Fong, Vice President, Virtual Care, Renown Health

- Dave McSwain, MD, System Chief Medical Informatics Officer, UNC Health

- Alvia Siddiqi, MD, FAAFP, Chief Safety Officer and Vice President, Population Health, Advocate Aurora Health

- Kimberly Scaccia, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Mercy Health System

- Jim Zuran, Regional Vice President of Revenue Excellence, Loyola University Health System

- Gerard Brogan, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Northwell Health

- Randolph Siwabessy, Chief Financial Officer, UC Irvine Health

- Deborah Cray, Vice President and Chief Data Analytics Officer, Froedtert Health

- Anwar Mohammad Sirajuddin, Senior Vice President and Chief Health Informatics Officer, Harris Health System

- Gregg Nicandri, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, University of Rochester Medical Center

- Ahmed Foda, MD, FACC, Ambulatory Chief Medical Information Officer, Temple University Health System

- Sophia Saleem, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, Ambulatory, Northwell Health

- Cheri Kane, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Community Health Systems

- Nikki Stackhouse, Vice President, Acute Revenue Cycle, Prisma Health

- Teresa Welch, Chief Financial Officer and Director, Pediatrics, University of Florida Health

- Michael Hasselberg, MS, PhD, Chief Digital Health Officer, University of Rochester Medical Center

- Ellen Wiegand, MBA, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

- Yatendra Kumar, Chief Information Officer, MS Ramaiah Hospitals

- Rhonda Ridenour, CHFP, Revenue Cycle Director, Avita Health System

- Mary Daymont, RN, MSN, CCM, FAAN, Vice President, Revenue Cycle and Care Management, Children's National Health System

- Bridgett Feagin, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Connecticut Children's Medical Center

- John Kerndl, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Beth Israel Lahey Health

- Dennis Shirley, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, UnityPoint Health

- Ted Syverson, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Monument Health

- Christina Lynn-Slemp, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Community Health Systems

- Jeff Sturman, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Memorial Healthcare System

- Patrick Woodard, MD, MHA, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

- Zafar Chaudry, MD, MS, MIS, MBA, CITP, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer, Seattle Children's

- Neil Gomes, MMS, MEd, MBA, System Senior Vice President, Digital and Human Experiences, CommonSpirit Health

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Keynote Panels:

- Jeff Gautney, Chief Information Officer, RUSH Health System

- Edward Lee, MD, Associate Executive Director, The Permanente Medical Group; Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, The Permanente Federation

- Wasif Rasheed, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer, Providence

- Jean Bryll, Vice President Revenue Cycle, RWJBarnabas Health

Panels:

- Brad Reimer, Chief Information Officer, Sanford Health

- David Chou, Chief Information Officer, Legacy Community Health

- Michael Archuleta, MBA, Chief Information Officer, Mt. San Rafael Hospital

- Bruce Darrow, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Information Technology, Deputy Chief Information Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer, Mount Sinai Health System

- Philip Bernard, Chief Medical Information Officer and Member, IT Governance, UK HealthCare

- Jen Timmerman, Division Director, Revenue Cycle, CHI Health

- Mathew Gaug, Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center

- Wasif Rasheed, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue and Growth Officer, Providence

- Mike Simms, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Cone Health

- Christopher Ault, Chief Revenue Officer, Cooper University Health Care

- Shannon King, Senior Director, Revenue Cycle, Banner Health

- Victoria Morgan, Director, Revenue Cycle, Tahoe Forest Health District

- Jeff Logan, Group Vice President, Patient and Market Experience, Providence

- Jeana O'Brien, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, Baylor Scott & White Health

- James M. Blum, MD, FCCM, Chief Medical Information Officer and Associate Professor of Anesthesia and Computer Science, University of Iowa Health Care

- Claude J. Pirtle, MD, MS, FACP, FAMIA, Vice President, Chief Medical Information Officer, Assistant Chief Medical Officer, Jackson Madison County General Hospital, West Tennessee Healthcare

- Chris Coburn, Chief Innovation Officer, Mass General Brigham

- Abi Sundaramoorthy, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Wellinks

- Vanessa Hill, MD, FAAP, Medical Director, Utilization & Resource Management and Physician Advisor, The Children's Hospital of San Antonio

- Micky Simwenyi, Chief Informatics Data Science Officer, University of Miami Health System

- Shafiq Rab, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Tufts Medicine

- Joseph Diver, Chief Information Officer, Berkshire Health Systems

- Gregory Bryant, Chief Information Officer, Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center

- Mini Virmani, Director, Performance Improvement, Atrium Health

- John Henderson, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, CHOC Children's

- Kevin Hart, Senior Vice President for Strategic Development and Technology, Northern California, Kaiser Permanente

- Jamey Shiels, System Vice President, Consumer Experience, AdvocateAurora Health

- Audrius Polikaitis, Chief Information officer and Assistant Vice President, Health Information Technology, University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System

- Michael Saad, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, University of Tennessee Medical Center

- Curt Cole, MD, FACP, Chief Information Office and Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine

- Michelle Bruhn, Chief Financial Officer, Sanford Health

- Tod Beasley, Senior Vice President, Hospital Financial Operations, Community Hospital Corp.

- Amy Thomas, Chief Information Officer, Humboldt Park Health

- Anna Turman, Division Chief Information Officer, CommonSpirit Health

- Jane Weldon, System Vice President of Transformation, Innovation and Operations, CommonSpirit Health

- Albert S. Chan, MD, MS, FAAFP, Vice President and Chief Digital Health Officer, Sutter Health; Investigator, Sutter Center for Health Systems Research; Adjunct Professor, Stanford Center for Biomedical Informatics Research

- Dusadee Sarangarm, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, University of New Mexico Health

- Jeffrey M. Hoffman, MD, FAAP, FAMIA, Chief Medical Information Officer, Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and Chief, Division of Clinical Informatics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine

- Cheng-Kai Kao, MD, Chief Clinical Informatics Innovation Officer and Medical Director, International Programs, University of Chicago

- Joseph Stein, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer - Inpatient, Scripps Health

- Victoria (Terentiev) Leybov, MD, Medical Director, Virtual Urgent Care; System Chief, Emergency Medicine Telehealth, NYU Langone Health

- John Kerndl, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Beth Israel Lahey Health

- Jennifer Wesson Greenman, MBA, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc.

- J. Bryan Bennett, Founder and Chief Leadership Innovation Officer, Elite Leadership Academy

- Maulik Purohit, Chief Health Information Officer, Lehigh Valley Health Network

- Michael Restuccia, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Penn Medicine

- Sandra Bossi, Director, Care Delivery Innovation, Innovation Institute, Hospital for Special Surgery

- Wes R. Walker, MD, Director, Genomics and Personalized Health, Central Florida Division, AdventHealth

- Michelle Stansbury, Vice President, Innovation and IT Applications, Houston Methodist

- Tom Andriola, Vice Chancellor, Information, Technology and Data and Chief Digital Officer, UC Irvine Health

- Eric Lee, MD, Medical Director, Clinical Informatics, AltaMed Health Services

- Susan Huang, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Providence - Southern California

- Thomas J. Graham, MD, Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer, Kettering Health

- Damon Broyles, MD, Vice President, Clinical Innovation, Mercy

- Sri Bharadwaj, MS, FCGMA, FHIMSS, CPHIMS, CISSP, CLSSBB, PMP, CHCIO, Vice President, Digital Innovation and Applications, Franciscan Health Information Services

- Tracy A. Elmer, MS, CHCIO, RHIA, Chief Innovation Officer, North County Health Services

- Howard L. Haronian, MD, FACC, Vice President, Chief Quality and Innovation Officer, Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute

- David Wetherhold, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, Ambulatory, Scripps Health

- James Schweigert, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer, Spectrum Health

- Kiran Dintyala, MD, MPH, ABIHM, Medical Director, Dintyala Medical

- Cherie Smith, JD, MBA, RHIA, Vice President, Revenue Cycle and Chief Privacy Officer, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

- Rick Lyman, MBA, Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Memorial Hermann Health System

- Adarsha Bajracharya, MD, Division Faculty, Clinical Informatics and Hospital Medicine, UMass Memorial Medical Center

- Anand Gersappe, MD, PhD, Program Medical Director, Swedish Sleep Medicine, Swedish Medical Group

- Davin Lundquist, MD, Family Physician, CommonSpirit Health

- Aaron Martin, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Telemedicine, Children's Hospital New Orleans, LSU Health New Orleans

- Chuck Watson, DO, Chief Medical Information Officer Emeritus, Kettering Health Network

- Isaiah Nathaniel, CPHIMS, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Delaware Community Health

- Alyssa Maxwell, Health Information Management Director, Wise Health System

- Harshal Shah, MHA, MBA, Corporate Director, Digital Health, RWJBarnabas Health

- Jeffrey Davis, Manager, Information Technology Service Delivery, Mayo Clinic

- Jonathan Goldberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Edward-Elmhurst Health

- Raymond Lowe, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, AltaMed Health Services

- Sharlene Seidman, Vice President, Patient Financial Services, Yale New Haven Health

- Franziska Jovin, MD, MMM, Senior Vice President Patient Access, Chief Experience Officer, Associate Professor Internal Medicine, Cooper University Healthcare

- Ashley Toney, Director, Revenue Cycle and Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer, St. Luke's Hospital, Atrium Health

- Kara Martinezmoles, MPH, Vice President of Revenue Cycle, Renown Health

- Desmond M. D'Souza, MD, Assistant Professor, Division of Thoracic Surgery, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

Presentations:

- Melanie Wilson, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Essentia Health

- Robert Boos, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Centra Health

- John Maschger, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Liberty Hospital

- Mandy Mason, Executive Director, Workforce Innovation, Providence

- Ruchir Thakore, MD, MBA, Senior Manager, Workforce Products, Providence

- Natalie Edgeworth, MHA, Senior Manager, Workforce Optimization, Providence

- Chris Johnson, Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management, Atrium Health

- Michael Mercurio, Vice President, Physician Billing Services, Mass General Brigham; Co-Founder, CodaMetrix

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Keynote Panels:

- Joel Klein, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, University of Maryland Medical System

- Randy Davis, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, CGH Medical Center

- Sanjeev Agrawal, President and Chief Operating Officer, LeanTaaS

- George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States and Founder of the George W. Bush Presidential Center

Panels:

- Babatope Fatuyi, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, The University of Texas Health Science Center

- Carlo Hallak, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer, Lutheran Health Network

- William Carracino, MD, Vice President, Chief Medical Information Officer, Lee Memorial Health System

- Tina Esposito, System Vice President and Chief Health Information Officer, Advocate Aurora Health

- Richard Zane, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, UCHealth

- Peter Chang, MD, Vice President, Healthcare Design, Tampa General Hospital

- Jonathan Griffin, MD, Chief Medical Innovation Officer, St. Peter's Health

- Robbie Freeman, Vice President, Clinical Innovation and Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Mount Sinai Health System

- Michelle Charles, MSN, RN-BC, Vice President and Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Parkview Health

- Brian Norris, RN, Vice President, Chief Nursing Information Officer, Indiana University Health

- Julie Luengas, DNP, RN-BC, MBA, Chief Nursing Information Officer, Stony Brook Medicine

- Daniel Nigrin, MD, Chief Information Officer, MaineHealth

- Mona Baset, MBA, MA, Vice President, Digital Services, Intermountain Healthcare

- Lyle Berkowitz, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Keycare

- Sandra Powell-Elliott, MBA, Vice President, Innovation and Health Ventures, Hackensack Meridian Health

- Kolaleh Eskandanian, PhD, MBA, PMP, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Children's National Hospital

- Rick van Pelt, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, UAB Medicine

- Daniel Gregg, Chief Access Officer and Associate Executive Director, University of South Florida Health

- Ron Fuschillo, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

- Darrell Bodnar, Chief Information Officer, North County Healthcare

- Theresa Meadows, MS, RN, CHCIO, FHIMSS, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Cook Children's Health Care System

- Sandra Johnson, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Emory Healthcare

- Chris Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer, Texas Children's Hospital

- Robyn Alvis, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Northwestern Medical Group, Senior Vice President, Northwestern Medical CenterAlvis, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Northwestern Medical Group

- Andrew Rosenberg, MD, Chief Information Officer, Michigan Medicine

- Gurmeet Sran, MD, Chief Clinical Data Science Officer, CommonSpirit Health

- Daniel J. Durand, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Chair of Radiology, LifeBridge Health

- Barry Stein, Vice President and Chief Clinical Innovation Officer, Hartford HealthCare

- Mary Anne, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Montage Health

- Staci Rogers, MD, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, CoxHealth

- Gerilynn Sevenikar, Vice President, Hospital Revenue Cycle, Sharp Health Care

- Joseph Koons, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, LifeBridge Health

- Okey Agba, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Hartford HealthCare

- Heather Dunn, Vice President, Revenue Cycle Services, Vanderbilt University Health

- Sherry Buxton, Assistant Vice President, Clinical Products Chief Nursing Information Officer, Orlando Health

- James Jones, BSN, MBA, MSN, Vice President, Patient Care Services and Nursing Operations, UW Valley Medical Center

- Anna Shalkham, Chief Information Officer, Lexington Medical Center

- Raymond Lowe, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, AltaMed

- Daniel Uzupis, Chief Information Officer, Jefferson County Health Center

- David Reis, PhD, Chief Information Officer, University of Miami Health

- Katie Barr, RN, MSN, System Vice President and Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Advocate Aurora Health

- Shannon Kinsey, Revenue Cycle Manager, University of Utah Health

- Melissa Hall, MSN, FNP, Chief Information Officer, CalvertHealth Medical Center

- Lisa Grisim, RN, MSN, CHCIO, Vice President and Associate Chief Information Officer, Stanford Children's Health

- Philip Boyce, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Baptist Health System

- Michelle Bruhn, Chief Financial Officer, Sanford Health

- Kevin Bidtah, CHCIO, Chief Information Officer, Evergreen Health

- Stacey Johnston, MD, MHA, Vice President, Chief Application Officer & Epic Program Executive, Baptist Health

- Kendall Webb, Chief Medical Information Officer, UF Health Jacksonville

- Jeffrey Sunshine, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Information Officer and Executive Vice Chair, Department of Radiology, University Hospitals

- Craig Richardville, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Intermountain Healthcare

- Chero Goswami, Chief Information Officer, UW Health

- Michael Saad, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, The University of Tennessee Medical Center

- Shelly Schorer, Chief Financial Officer, Northern California Division, CommonSpirit Health

- Joshua Wilda, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Metro Health, University of Michigan Health

- Marcus Speaker, MD, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer, Carilion Clinic

- Laura Wilt, System Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Ochsner Health

- Donna Roach, Chief Information Officer, University of Utah Health

- Sonney Sapra, MBA, CHCIO, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Samaritan Health Services

- David Lundal, Chief Information Officer, Vice President, IT Services, Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota - Minneapolis

- Chuck Watson, DO, Chief Medical Information Officer, Kettering Health Network

- Stan Akulich, Chief Information Officer and Chief Technical Officer, Tashkent International Medical Center

- Matt Modica, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, BJC HealthCare

- Tara Matthews, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, Einstein Healthcare Network

- Gary Gooden, Chief Technology and Security Officer, Seattle Children's

- Brian Shea, Chief Information Officer, MedOne Hospital Physicians

- Abi Sundaramoorthy, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Wellinks

- Robert Bart, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, UPMC

- Kyle Brewer, Telehealth Administrator, University of Mississippi Medical Center

- Jody Haines, MHA FACHE, Director, Digital Health and Outreach, Billings Clinic

- Mark Combs, Chief Information Officer, Mon Health System

- Melody Walser, Associate Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

- Chris Bergman, Vice President And Chief Financial Officer, Dayton Childrens Hospital

- Kirsten Zeitler, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health

- Emily Webber, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, IU Health

- Dennis Sutterfield, Vice President, Chief Information Officer, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

- Ryan Winn, Chief Information Officer, St. Peter's Health

- Sherri Liebl, Executive Director, Revenue cycle, CentraCare

- Paul Shorrosh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AcuuReg

- Patrick Wall, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, St. Joseph's/Candler Health System

- Diane Olson, Senior Director, Revenue Cycle, MLK Community Hospital

- Jodi Rosen, Vice President, Innovation & Digital Strategy, City of Hope

- Bill McCreary, PhD, Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, The University of Toledo Medical Center

- Sunila Levi, Healthcare Technologies Executive; Austin HIMSS Advisory Board Chair

- Joshua Lewis, CPC, Principal Consultant and Revenue Cycle Director, MAK Anesthesia

- Richard Flores, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Kindred Healthcare

- Rene Suntay, Chief Financial Officer, Meadville Medical Center

Presentations:

- Matthew Anderson, MD, MBA, CPE, Chief Medical Information Officer, HonorHealth Medical Group

- Cheri Hale, CPA, CHC, Senior Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, Physician Enterprise Compliance, CommonSpirit Health

- Leigh Bertholf, RN, MS, CCEP, System Senior Vice President, Market/Division Corporate Responsibility, CommonSpirit Health

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Keynote Panels:

- Roberta Schwartz, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Houston Methodist

- Valere Lemon, MHIA, MBA, RN, Division Director, Clinical Informatics, HCA Healthcare Mountain Division

- Melissa Hall, MSN, FNP, Chief Information Officer, CalvertHealth Medical Center

- Tracy Donegan, MHA, Chief Information, Innovation Officer, MLK Community Healthcare

- Albert Villarin, MD FACEP, Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer, Nuvance Health

- Jeffery Wajda, DO, MS,FACEP, Chief Health Information Officer, University of California Davis Health, MILO-ML, Chief Digital Health Officer

- Karen Murphy, PhD, RN, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation and Digital Transformation Officer and Founding Director, Steele Institute for Health Innovation, Geisinger

- Craig Richardville, MBA, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Intermountain Healthcare

- Randy Davis, Vice President, Chief Information Officer, CGH Medical Center

Panels:

- Tara Matthews, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, Einstein Healthcare Network

- Michael Schnabel, Chief Information Security Officer, UT Health Science Center

- Nate Lesser, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Children’s National Hospital

- Kathleen MacMahon, Director, Telemedicine, Community Health Centers

- Michael Kurliand, Director, Telehealth, West Health

- Rachel Matlock, Network Director, Telehealth Systems, Paris Henry Healthcare Foundation

- Edward Keough, CHFP, Chief Financial Officer, Lake Health District

- Shelton Monger, Chief Information Officer, Wayne HealthCare

- Dana Gilleland, Chief Financial Officer, Iroquois Memorial Hospital

- Diana Schwartzstein, Director of Administration, Strategy and Innovation, Mass General Brigham

- Zenobia Brown, MD, MPH, Vice President, Population Health Care Management, Medical Director, Northwell Health

- Nicole Fountain, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, University of Chicago Medical Center

- Janell Pittman, Chief Marketing and Digital Strategy Officer, Mercy Health Network

- Brad Becker, Senior Director, Revenue Cycle, Mason Health

- Evelyn Terrell, Director, Telehealth and Special Projects, Nicklaus Children's Hospital

- Carly Neal, Director, Digital Patient Access, Care and Engagement, Seattle Children's Hospital

- Kevin Faughnder, MBA, Director, Information Technology, Jefferson Community Health Center

- Les McCollum, Chief Information Security Officer, UChicago Medical Center

- Bradd Busick, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, MultiCare Health System

- Neal Patel, MD, Chief Information Officer, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

- Nicholas Szymanski, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Signature Healthcare

- Kenny Cole, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, Baton Rouge General Hospital

- Stephen Rosenthal, Senior Vice President, Population Health Management, Montefiore Health System

- Niobis Querio, Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Tufts Medical Center

- Sheldon Pink, Vice President, Revenue Cycle, Luminis Health

- Garrett Olin, Chief Quality and Informatics Officer, HealthLink Community Health Center

- Kendall Wyatt, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Informatics, Charleston Area Medical Center

- Jeffrey M. Hoffman, MD, FAAP, FAMIA, Chief Medical Information Officer, Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and Chief, Division of Clinical Informatics, The Ohio State University College of Medicine