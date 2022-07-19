23 great children's hospital CIOs to know | 2022

The CIOs at children's hospitals are tasked with managing IT operations and digital teams focused on patient and caregiver connectivity.

Pediatric patients and their families rely on the latest technology and platforms to diagnose and treat rare diseases in addition to more common injuries and issues. The CIOs featured on this list are among the top in the field to provide strategic leadership and business insights for the IT organization and health system executive teams.

Chris Akeroyd. Senior Vice President and CIO of Children’s Health (Dallas). Mr. Akeroyd has been the senior vice president and CIO of Children’s Health since 2020. He has experience in IT infrastructure and enterprise business strategy building. Mr. Akeroyd has over 23 years of multi-industry IT leadership experience. He has several Health IT certifications, including The Chime Certified Healthcare CIO program and the Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems.

Deborah Barnes. Vice President of IS and CIO of Children’s Hospital of the King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.). Ms. Barnes has served as vice president and CIO of Children's Hospital of Kings Daughters since 1998. She has 36 years of experience in IT, 29 years of healthcare IT experience and 26 years of experience in management. Ms. Barnes is responsible for the planning, installation and maintenance of all computer software applications, computers, phones, pagers, biomedical equipment and audiovisual equipment, as well as all aspects of patient medical records operations within CHKD.

Lee Carmen. CIO of University of Iowa Children’s Hospital (Iowa City). Mr. Carmen has served as the CIO of UI Children's since 2001. He has been managing IT in academic medical centers for over 20 years. He provides strategic and operational support for the hospital's IT services.

Zafar Chaudry, MD. Senior Vice President and CIO of Seattle Children’s. Dr. Chaudry has served as senior vice president and CIO of Seattle Children's since 2017. He has over 20 years of experience in healthcare informatics and a strong technical, business and international standards-based approach to information systems. Dr. Chaudry provides vision and leadership for the development of technology initiatives and enterprisewide information systems and services for Seattle Children’s.

Les Clonch Jr. Vice President and CIO of Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (Dallas). Mr. Clonch Jr. has served as vice president and CIO since 2014. He is responsible for providing the hospital with a strategic and tactical vision that ensures the organization has an information systems infrastructure that supports Scottish Rite’s world-class patient care, medical education and research.

Myra Davis. Senior Vice President and CIO of Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women (Houston). Ms. Davis has served as senior vice president and CIO of Texas Children's since 2012. She provides leadership for a staff of 520 technologists. She has more than 25 years in the IT field. Ms. Davis is responsible for enhancing the operation and services of the information systems department by emphasizing customer values, project management, teamwork and the implementation of successful operational practices.

Lisa Dykstra. Senior Vice President and CIO of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Ms. Dykstra has served as senior vice president and CIO since 2015. She has more than 25 years of experience in the IT career. Dykstra oversees advancing clinical, business, research and university operation to industry-leading enterprisewide solutions; developing and implementing governance models for IT investments; portfolio management; process improvement; and financial management.

Steve Garske, PhD. Senior Vice President and CIO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Dr. Garske has provided services as an IT professional for hospitals, clinics and academic medical centers for over 15 years. For nearly 10 years, he has served as the senior vice president and CIO. Dr. Garske oversees hospital-wide information systems and technology, as well as the development and implementation of IT-related clinical, research and academic goals for the hospital.

Francis Hinckley. CIO of Mass General for Children at North Shore Medical Center (Salem, Mass.). Mr. Hinkckley has served as CIO Mass General for Children' at North Shore Medical Center since 2015. He is responsible for the hospital's technology infrastructure and advancing a strategic agenda focused on quality and safety, patient experience, and process improvement. Mr. Hinckley is skilled in business analysis, application management, technology infrastructure operations, health information management, corporate process improvement and real estate.

Edward Kopetsky. CIO of Stanford (Calif.) Children’s Health | Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. Mr. Kopetsky has served as CIOof Stanford Children's since 2009. He leads the strategic planning and deployment of information and biomedical systems for the organization. Mr. Kopetsky was also among the founding members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.

David Lundal. CIO of Children’s Minnesota (Minneapolis and St. Paul). Mr. Lundal has served as CIO since 2020. He has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare information technology and leadership. Mr. Lundal is responsible for the strategic direction and technical support of all information systems supporting Children’s Minnesota.

Matt Macvey. Vice President and CIO of Children’s National Health System (Washington, D.C.). Matt Macvey serves as vice president and CIO of Children's National, where he is accountable for enterprise-wide IT strategy, operations, and cybersecurity. He also oversees the Bear Institute for Pediatric Health Innovation. Mr. Macvey provides strategic leadership and facilitates innovation across the health system.

Theresa Meadows. Senior Vice President and CIO of Cook Children’s Health Care System (Chicago). Ms. Meadows has served as senior vice president and CIO of Cook Children's since 2010. She has 20 years of experience leading efforts for incorporating information systems to facilitate process improvement and efficiency. Ms. Meadows leads a team of 200 members covering areas such as infrastructure, applications, telecommunications and program management.

Jeremy Meller. CIO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Mr. Meller has served as CIO of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta since 2020. He provides executive oversight, vision and support for the patient, clinical, and business applications. Mr. Meller also oversees business intelligence and integration, cybersecurity, and technology architecture and innovation.

Brian Meyer. CIO and Senior Vice President of IT at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Mr. Meyer has been the senior vice president and CIO since 2018. He is experienced in the healthcare information technology community with more than 20 years of experience in business process improvement, IT strategy, governance and implementations. Mr. Meyer oversees all aspects of information technology, information security, dad and analytics, systems implementation, and the growth and maintenance of the technology infrastructure.

Dana Moore. Senior Vice President and CIO of Children’s Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora). Ms. Moore has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare financial management. She has been the senior vice president and CIO since 2017. He has skills in supply chain, laboratory, regional float pool, system recruiting, central verification, call center and business intelligence.

Michael Nauman. CIO of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin (Milwaukee). Mr. Nauman has served as CIO since 2009. His role includes developing strategic plans for the system and selecting and implementing all information and telecommunication systems for the system. Mr. Nauman has more than 25 years of results-oriented, decisive healthcare experience.

Heather Nelson.Senior Vice President, CIO of Boston Children’s Hospital. Heather Nelson has served as senior vice president and CIO since 2021. She collaborates with leadership and key stakeholders across the hospital to help chart the course forward through cybersecurity and the EHR plan.

Steve Ready. System Vice President and CIO of Norton Women’s Children’s Hospital (Louisville, Ky.). Mr. Ready has more than 20 years of experience within the local healthcare industry. He is responsible for Information system infrastructure, IS support for clinical and business applications, IS strategic planning, and related areas as senior vice president and CIO of Norton Women's Children's Hospital.

Bob Sarnecki. CIO of Children's of Alabama (Birmingham). Mr. Sarnecki has served as CIO since 2017. He and his team manage all of the hospital’s IT functions. Mr. Sarnecki is a board member of the Healthcare Information and Management Society Alabama Chapter and TechBrimingham. Mr. Sarnecki is skilled in technology and healthcare.

Kevin Shimamoto. Vice President and CIO of Valley Children’s Healthcare (Madera, Calif.). Mr. Shimamoto has served as vice president and CIO since 2014. He has more than 20 years of Meditech hospital experience. Mr. Shimamoto ensures the hospital’s information and security systems best support the organization’s strategic plan.

Jerry Vuchak. Senior Vice President and CIO of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center (Omaha). Mr. Vuchak has been the senior vice president and CIO of the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center since 2019. He has 33 years of experience in the IT field. Mr. Vuchak has experience in developing IT strategic plans and managing large-scale IT implementations.

JD Whitlock. CIO of Dayton (Ohio) Children’s Hospital. Mr. Whitlock has served as CIO of Dayton Children's since 2018. He has over 20 years of experience in practice management, hospital administration, healthcare IT and analytics. Mr. Whitlock leads a team of 125 including infrastructure and operations professionals, cybersecurity experts and more.