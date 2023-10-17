Women charged with running fraudulent post-op recovery facility

A Florida woman was charged with operating an assisted living facility without a license and organized scheme to defraud after she was allegedly found running a postoperative care company and using the license of a California nurse, ABC affiliate WPLG reported Oct. 16.

Rosa Davis was already on probation for charges of alleged identity theft of a California nurse's license and using monetary assistance intended for medical professionals to obtain an apartment in 2022.

Police said Rosa Davis ran Alpha Recovery Miami, which claimed to be a postoperative care facility. The facility was previously run by her mother, Almarosa Davis, 64. The facility was raided by police in December, and Almarosa Davis was arrested on charges of operating an unlicensed assisted living facility and unlicensed practice of nursing.

Two women said they paid $1,100 and $2,700, respectively, to Rosa Davis to receive care following surgeries. One woman called police in December to report unsanitary conditions and no nurse present. The second woman said her identification and prescriptions were taken by an "unknown" woman while in Rosa Davis' care.

Rosa Davis was arrested Oct. 13.