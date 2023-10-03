Virginia denies HCA's proposal for new $234M hospital

The Virginia State Health Commissioner shut down HCA Healthcare's proposal to build a $234 million hospital in Hanover County, Va., Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Oct. 3.

"HCA has not demonstrated an institutional need for its proposed project," said Vanessa MacLeod, an adjudication officer for the state health department. Nearby, VCU Health and Bon Secours Richmond argued that the hospital would eat into their market share.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare first proposed the 60-bed hospital in January. The health system said it would move 60 beds, staff and equipment from Richmond-based Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

HCA can still appeal the decision in court.