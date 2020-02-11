Texas university medical center investigates patient record mix-up

The University Medical Center of El Paso (Texas) launched an internal investigation after a patient reported receiving the wrong medical record, according to local ABC affiliate KVIA.

The patient, who had been receiving care at UMC for an extended period of time, said that she was given the information belonging to someone else. The record copy was complete with the patient's Social Security number, address and insurance information.

After receiving the wrong medical record, the patient contacted UMC. It's unclear if her medical record was sent to someone else.

UMC admitted to the mix-up, saying that they are investigating how the mistake happened.

"It never happens," said UMC spokesperson Ryan Mielke to KVIA. "Since I've been at the hospital, I have never seen this situation occur. Once we did find out about it, we launched an internal investigation to make sure it does not happen again."

"We're going through an entire policy check to make sure the correct protocols were followed," added Mr. Mielke. "And if they weren't, then of course, we will take care of that internally."

