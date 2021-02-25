Texas healthcare CFO sentenced to prison for defrauding IRS

The owner and CFO of Mansfield, Texas-based Community Care Medical and Medical Case Management & Social Services was sentenced Feb. 23 to more than three years in prison and ordered to pay $3.4 million in restitution for defrauding the IRS, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Donald O'Connor Ramsey was sentenced after pleading guilty to failing to pay employment taxes to the IRS from 2013 to 2018. He failed to pay after withholding taxes from employees' paychecks, resulting in a tax loss of about $1.9 million to the IRS, the Justice Department said.

"This defendant 'knowingly and willingly' took money from his employees and failed to remit these payroll taxes to the government," said Mark Pearson, acting special agent in charge of the IRS Dallas field office. "Mr. Ramsey's punishment reflects the consequence of not paying taxes in a truthful and timely manner and the importance of the continued partnership between the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas and the IRS."

