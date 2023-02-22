Texas health group to pay $21.6M to settle improper billing allegations

Dallas-based Cornerstone Healthcare Group and Houston-based Cornerstone Hospital Medical Center have agreed to pay more than $21.6 million to settle claims that the long-term acute care facility improperly billed Medicare.

Some of the alleged claims were submitted for unauthorized services, services not provided and services that were "deemed so inadequate they were considered worthless," according to a Feb. 22 Justice Department news release.

An investigation began when a whistleblower lawsuit was filed in 2018 by a Cornerstone Medical Center employee, according to the release. The whistleblower will receive more than $4.3 million of the settlement agreement.