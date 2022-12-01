SSM Health sues surgeons leaving to start competing practice

Madison, Wis.-based SSM Health Dean Medical Group is suing two physicians who resigned to start a new practice, The Chippewa Herald reported Dec. 1.

Orthopedic surgeons Jason Sansone, MD, and Brian Keyes, DO, encouraged SSM Health colleagues to join them to form a competing practice, according to a lawsuit. The medical group was planning an orthopedic ASC at the time.

The physicians are planning to partner with Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company, the report said.

The lawsuit said Drs. Sansone and Keys planned their own practice during work and encouraged others to breach their contracts, both violations to their employee agreement, the report said. Dr. Sansone, who said he is CEO of the new practice, Madison Orthopedics, also allegedly violated an agreement against becoming a medical executive within 45 miles of Madison for a year after leaving.